MOSCOW, Dec 26 — New South Wales police have banned public gatherings across Sydney for 14 days after the state government tightened weapons and protest laws, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti quoting an Australian broadcaster ABC report.

The report cited NSW Police Commissioner Mal Layon.

Following the attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the government’s commitment to tightening gun laws in the country and noted that the number of weapons an individual can own may be limited. On Wednesday, the government of the New South Wales state passed changes to gun laws, granting police new powers to ban street protests for up to three months if they are found to be of a terrorist nature.

Layon said any protest action at this time would “aggravate fear and divisiveness in the community,” the report said on Thursday.

He also noted that the police continue to work closely with the government and community leaders to ensure a more transparent implementation of the new law to enhance security and strengthen community cohesion in the state.

On December 14, gunmen opened fire on a crowd at Bondi Beach. Police identified them as a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son. Sixteen people, including one of the attackers, were killed and 40 others were injured in the attack that unfolded during a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti