KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A crash on the southbound side of the North–South Expressway sparked a 17km traffic snarl this afternoon, slowing travel from Pedas Linggi towards Simpang Ampat as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The Malaysian Highway Authority said the accident, reported at about 3.09pm near KM218.0, left the left lane obstructed, forcing diversions and contributing to a long line of vehicles stretching across the busy interstate route.

In a statement, the authority said clearance operations were still in progress and urged motorists to remain patient as delays continued to build along the affected stretch.

“Work to clear the obstructed lanes is ongoing, and road users are urged to drive carefully when approaching the location,” it said.

Drivers heading towards Simpang Ampat were advised to follow on-site instructions and consider alternative routes where possible, with traffic expected to ease only after vehicles involved in the accident are removed and the lane fully reopened.