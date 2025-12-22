KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Monday that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to more discussions to end their deadly border conflict this week, after crisis talks in Malaysia.

“The discussion will be held in the framework of the JBC, joint boundary committee, which is already existing. And the meeting is scheduled, and this is proposed by the Cambodian side, on the 24th of December,” Sihasak told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

“Our position is a ceasefire does not come with an announcement but must come from actions,” he said. — AFP