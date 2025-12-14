NEW YORK, Dec 14 — Lawyers for the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive on a Manhattan street have been in court seeking to have key pieces of evidence ruled inadmissible at his trial.

Over two weeks, the hearings have shined a light on the events that led police to locate and arrest Luigi Mangione, 27, in Altoona, a small Pennsylvania town 300 miles (480 kilometers) from New York.

Here are five things we learned:

Call to cops

US authorities circulated images of the suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson far and wide as they pursued a days-long manhunt.

The manager of a McDonald’s in Altoona called 911 after customers claimed a man matching that description was in the burger restaurant on the morning of December 9, 2024 -- five days after the killing outside an investor conference.

“I have a customer here that some other customers were suspicious of that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York,” the store manager says in the emergency call that was played to the Manhattan court.

Mangione in McDonald’s

Minutes later, two officers arrived at the branch. Body-worn camera footage shows Mangione wearing a blue surgical mask and tan beanie surrounded by fast food. The officers tell him he is suspicious because he has been loitering for too long.

One of the officers, Joseph Detwiler, tells a superior he is “100 percent sure” the man is the suspect in the New York shooting and that Mangione is “nervous as hell.”

“I knew it was him immediately,” Detwiler told the court, which was shown an array of new evidence including footage of the shooting and Mangione’s alleged “to-do” list.

He also told the court it was suspicious Mangione wore a surgical covering as “we don’t wear masks... we have antibodies.”

In the footage, the officers ask for Mangione’s ID and he produces a New Jersey driving license in the name of Mark Rosario, found to be fake.

“I clearly shouldn’t have” used the fake ID, Mangione tells the officers as Christmas hits are heard in the background at the restaurant. An enlargement of the license was shown to the court.

While the officers are in the process of verifying the photocard, they attempt to question him—even after he indicates he does not want to answer any further questions.

Police detain Mangione, eventually

Footage shows that police continued to trickle into the burger restaurant, blocking Mangione’s path to the door—even before he had formally been detained or arrested.

“I don’t know what you guys are up to. I’m just going to wait,” he says as he continues to eat.

Mangione’s lawyers argue that the answers to questions he gave before he was formally read his right to remain silent should not be shared with jurors.

A police supervisor finally decides to put Mangione in custody after almost an hour.

Bullets in bag

Footage shows Officer Christy Wasser searching Mangione’s backpack in which she finds an ammunition clip.

“I walked over and picked up his backpack...it was heavy,” Wasser told the court while Mangione looked down, flanked by his lawyers.

After Mangione is marked as “in custody,” Wasser puts on blue latex gloves and is seen rifling through the suspect’s belongings, checking for a bomb in his bag.

“Make sure there’s nothing in there that’s gonna...” she says before grimacing and referencing a former colleague who brought a bomb back to the police station.

Wasser then pulls out wet grey underwear from Mangione’s bag.

“When I opened it up it was a magazine,” that was fully loaded, she told the court.

At the police station a gun and a silencer were found in the backpack, along with what prosecutors say was a manifesto about the US insurance industry.

On whether she needed a judge’s permission to search the bag, Wasser told the court she was advised they didn’t need one.

Strip search

Officers told the court they subjected Mangione to an “in-depth” strip search.

Officers also asked him if he was married, had all his teeth and for an emergency family contact.

They itemized his property that included a jar of Skippy peanut butter, a USB drive on a necklace and a “to-do” list with entries including “intel” check and purchasing camera equipment from Best Buy.

No date has been fixed for the New York state trial of Mangione.

He faces life imprisonment without parole. He also faces a separate charge in federal that carries a possible death penalty. — AFP