JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 14 — Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malakoff) will conduct an internal investigation, to determine the root cause of an incident that occurred during maintenance work at the jetty of the Tanjung Bin Complex, Pontian, yesterday.

In a statement, the company said the incident took place at about 12.10pm and that the plant’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was immediately deployed to the scene.

“Following the incident, two contractor’s personnel have sadly passed away, and three contractor’s personnel sustained injuries and have been hospitalised,” the statement said.

Malakoff added that the affected area has been secured as a precautionary measure, and that the investigation will commence once rescue operations are fully completed.

"The safety and well-being of all personnel involved remains our highest priority,” it said.

Meanwhile, the company said operations at both the Tanjung Bin Power Plant and the Tanjung Bin Energy Power Plant continue as normal and are not affected by the incident.

Malakoff said it will provide further updates should there be any material developments. — Bernama