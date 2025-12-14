KUCHING, Dec 14 — Sarawak is prepared to reshape its industrial park development strategy with a stronger focus on future industries, high technology, and a low-carbon economy, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the move was informed by lessons drawn from the successful development of the Suzhou Industrial Park in China, following a recent engagement with its administrative authority during a working visit to the city.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on potential strategic collaboration between Suzhou and a proposed industrial area in Sarawak, which is planned to be developed with a strategic partner — China Jiangsu International Economic Technology Cooperation Group Ltd (CJI).

“The Suzhou Industrial Park, which began as a joint initiative between Singapore and China, has grown over the past 30 years from a small village into a modern industrial park and a fully developed city complete with various facilities and industrial zones,” he said, according to a statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The premier made the remarks following a working visit to the GCL Group headquarters in Suzhou on Friday.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is now moving towards a modern economy and that the approach to developing future industrial areas must be aligned with the requirements of a new economic era.

“I am of the view that we are currently moving towards a modern economy. Suzhou represents a different era, and our development will also be in a different era. Therefore, the approach to developing that area must be adapted to the requirements of the new economy,” he added.

He said future industrial development in Sarawak would be anchored on low-carbon and high-technology principles, with the state’s gas resources utilised to support low-carbon industries by serving as a cleaner energy source.

Abang Johari added that upon his return to Sarawak, he would call a special meeting to further deliberate on the proposed development strategy.

Meanwhile, he said the Tanjung Embang area, in Samarahan Division, has been identified as a potential hub to attract advanced technologies, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), supported by enhanced infrastructure and the resources available in the state.

He also noted that China’s population stood at about 800 million when Suzhou was first developed, and that Sarawak is now planning its industrial park development to serve the Asean market of around 800 million people, opening up opportunities beyond the region. — Bernama