JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 14 — An elderly man died after being involved in an accident involving three vehicles at Kilometre 4.8, Jalan Kota Tinggi–Kluang, here, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt. Yusof Othman said the accident, which occurred at about 6.10am, involved a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle, a Proton Saga and a Proton X50.

According to him, the victim, a 73-year-old motorcyclist died after he was believed to have entered the opposite lane before colliding with two cars.

“As a result of the incident, the motorcycle involved collided with two cars, one on the opposite lane and the other on the same lane as the motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof said that as a result of the accident, the victim suffered serious head injuries and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, he said that the driver of the Proton Saga, who is also a 69-year-old senior citizen, was reported to have suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Proton X50, a 22-year-old local man, was not hurt.

According to Yusof, the case is still under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama