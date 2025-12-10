Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia. — Reuters pic
Wednesday, 10 Dec 2025 9:51 AM MYT
SYDNEY, Dec 10 — Australia has started “taking back control” from powerful tech giants with landmark laws banning under-16s from social media, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.
“This is world-leading. This is Australia showing enough is enough. It is about our families taking back control,” Albanese said in a speech as the world-first laws came into effect. — AFP