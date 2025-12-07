LONDON, Dec 7 — London police said armed officers arrested a man today for suspected assault after people were attacked with a “form of pepper spray” at a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport.

The city’s Metropolitan Police said the incident, which led to injuries, was sparked by an argument between “a group of people known to each other” and was not being treated as terrorism.

Heathrow said on social media its teams were “responding to an incident involving the emergency services” at the Terminal 3 car park, and advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling to Europe’s busiest airport.

The terminal remained open throughout, though the incident prompted some traffic and public transport disruption, officials said.

London’s police force, known as The Met, said officers were first called shortly after 8 am following reports of multiple people being assaulted in the car park.

“A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene,” it said.

“Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects.”

London Ambulance Service responded to the scene and an unknown number of victims were taken to hospital, according to the Met.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening,” it added.

Commander Peter Stevens said police believe the argument between the group had escalated, “resulting in a number of people being injured”.

“Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning, to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area,” he added.

“We are not treating this incident as terrorism.” — AFP