ISTANBUL, Dec 1 — Pope Leo XIV said Sunday that a two-state solution was the only one likely to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Flying from Istanbul to Beirut during his first foreign trip since his election in May, the pope continued the tradition of his predecessors by speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane.

“The Holy See has publicly backed the proposal for a two-state solution for several years. We all know that Israel still does not accept it, but we consider it the only solution likely to resolve the current conflict,” he said during a brief exchange.

He said he discussed the issue on Thursday in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “who fully supports this proposal”.

“Turkey has an important role to play in this process,” the pontiff added.

The Holy See has recognised the State of Palestine since 2015.

Since his election in May, the pope has expressed his solidarity with the “martyred land” of Gaza and denounced the forced displacement of Palestinians.

On Sunday, he said the Vatican maintained “friendly” relations with Israel and had offered its services as a mediator. — AFP