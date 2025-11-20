HONG KONG, Nov 20 — Chinese authorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region have announced their first official snow holiday for more than 70,000 students, a push to bolster the country’s ice and snow economy and boost children’s physical fitness.

Local authorities in Altay prefecture, a region in Xinjiang known for its ski resorts, said on their official Wechat this week that students will get nine days off as part of an extended break from the end of November.

The move “aims to fully leverage the region’s unique ice and snow resources, allowing students to connect with nature, inherit culture, and improve their physical fitness during the holiday,” they said.

During the snow holiday, primary and secondary students from Altay City will have free access to multiple ski resorts as well as free public transport.

Local cultural venues, libraries and museums will also hold ice and snow-themed events, Altay authorities said.

It comes as Chinese authorities try to expand events linked to ice and snow as a new growth sector.

The country is targeting to grow winter sports, tourism and equipment manufacturing with a projected value of 1.5 trillion yuan (about RM876 million) by 2030.

Northern regions, such as Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Xinjiang are key areas which will see expanded training facilities, development of elite winter sports hubs and the hosting of international events, China’s State Council said last year. — Reuters