JAKARTA, Nov 19 — Indonesia’s Mount Semeru, the country’s tallest and one of its most volatile volcanoes, erupted Wednesday afternoon, sending a dense ash column high over East Java and triggering fast-moving pyroclastic flows that swept several kilometres down its slopes, officials said, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The eruption began at around 4pm (0900 GMT), according to a written report from Mukdas Sofian, an officer at Indonesia’s volcanology monitoring post.

The ash column rose roughly 2,000 metres above the summit, reaching an altitude of about 5,676 metres above sea level.

“Pyroclastic flows are still occurring, with the runout distance reaching seven kilometres from the summit, and the eruption was ongoing at the time this report was prepared,” Sofian said.

Mount Semeru, located in a densely populated region of Java, is Indonesia’s highest peak at 3,676 metres and sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active arc where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are common.

The volcano has erupted repeatedly in recent years, including a deadly episode in 2021 that killed 35 people and buried villages in hot ash.

Indonesia is home to more active volcanoes than any other country, and Semeru’s frequent activity is closely monitored because of the risks it poses to nearby communities, transport routes and aviation. — Bernama-dpa