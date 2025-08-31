HONG KONG, Aug 31 — Hong Kong will ban drivers from placing more than two mobile phones on their vehicle dashboards starting in January next year as part of efforts to improve road safety, according to Singapore's CNA.

Transport and Logistics Secretary Mable Chan said in her weekly blog yesterday that the measure would be tabled in the Legislative Council next month as part of a broader push to raise taxi service standards, reduce disputes, and enhance the city’s appeal to tourists.

The new regulation, which will take effect on January 25, will apply to all drivers.

“This change is intended to promote road safety further… Many people will immediately think of the phones mounted on taxi meters,” Chan was quoted as saying by CNA.

She added that the amendments aimed to balance road safety with the operational needs of the industry and technological developments.

Some of the city’s 40,000 cabbies had expressed concern over road safety, citing their reliance on multiple smartphones and devices to handle online orders while driving, according to the report.

Currently, Hong Kong’s Road Traffic Ordinance only penalises motorists for speaking on the phone while driving, with offenders facing a maximum fine of HK$2,000 (US$257).

In addition to the dashboard rule, all taxis will also be required to provide at least two e-payment options by April 1 next year, addressing frequent complaints from tourists and locals over cash-only services.

Chan said the government would also introduce legislation next month to mandate seat belts on all seats in newly registered buses and minibuses from January 25.

Newly registered school buses must also be equipped with seat belts for all passenger seats on the same date.

At present, the law only requires safety belts for all seats in private cars, taxis and public minibuses, as well as the driver and front seats of private minibuses and trucks, and the driver’s seat in public buses.

Chan also reminded parents that from November 1, new regulations will require children under the age of eight and shorter than 1.35 metres to use a child restraint device, such as a safety seat, when travelling in a private car.

“With the new school year beginning, all parents should be prepared for this change,” she reportedly said.