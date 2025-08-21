KYIV, Aug 21 — Russian overnight attack killed one person, injured at least 18, and struck a US electronics manufacturer in western Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

A missile attack injured 15 people and destroyed storage facilities at the manufacturer in the town of Mukachevo, emergency services and local authorities in the western Zakarpattia region said.

National television showed the region’s governor Myroslav Biletskyi, standing near the building engulfed in smoke, who said the plant was producing consumer electronics, while Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike in a post on X.

“A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defence or the military,” he said.

“This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.”

In the western city of Lviv, the attack killed one person, injured three more, and damaged 26 homes, according to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia used 574 drones and 40 missiles in the overnight attack on the country, which was the biggest one so far in August.

“This is why efforts to force Russia to end the war are so critical,” Sybiha said.

The strike took place at a time of intense efforts by US President Donald Trump to bring an end to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has used missiles and drones to strike Ukrainian towns and cities far from the front lines of the war.

Thousands of civilians, the vast majority of them Ukrainian, have been killed since Moscow invaded in 2022. — Reuters