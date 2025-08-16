NUSANTARA, Aug 16 — The Indonesian government has announced a plan to commence the construction of legislative and judicial zones in new capital Nusantara in October this year, marking the next phase in the relocation of the country’s seat of government from Jakarta.

Development of the two zones is part of the second phase of construction in Nusantara, a project aimed at reducing pressure on overcrowded and sinking Jakarta.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) Basuki Hadimuljono said preparations for the two zones, located in the core government area (KIPP), have been completed.

“Construction will start between the end of October and early November this year,” hesaid during a visit to North Penajam Paser District in East Kalimantan, where the new capital city is being developed.

The KIPP already includes the presidential palace and ministerial offices, construction of which began in 2022. The new zones will house the legislature and judiciary, key to the full relocation of government functions from Jakarta.

The eastern section of the KIPP will be designated for the House of Representatives (DPR), the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD).

The western side will be allocated for the Supreme Court (MA) and other judicial institutions, Basuki said.

The Public Works Ministry has allocated 8.1 trillion rupiah (US$520 million) for the development. Of that, 2.9 trillion rupiah has been earmarked for road access to the zones, with contracts awarded this month. Construction is expected to take 660 days.

Basuki stressed that the legislative and judicial facilities are critical to the official transfer of the capital.

“We should not focus only on executive institutions, because operational legislative and judicial bodies are just as important,” he added. — Bernama-ANTARA