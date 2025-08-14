MOSCOW, Aug 14 — Russia announced curbs on calls on the WhatsApp and Telegram messenger apps on Wednesday, saying that this was necessary to fight criminality, state media reported.

“In order to combat criminals, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messaging apps (WhatsApp and Telegram),” communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said, as quoted by the RIA and TASS news agencies.

The messenger apps have become “the main voice services used for fraud and extortion, and for involving Russian citizens in subversive and terrorist activities,” the watchdog added.

Russian security services have frequently claimed that Ukraine was using Telegram to recruit people or commit acts of sabotage in Russia.

Moscow wants the messengers to provide access to data upon request from law enforcement, not only for fraud probes but also for investigating activities that Russia describes as terrorist ones.

“Access to calls in foreign messengers will be restored after they start complying with Russian legislation,” Russia’s digital ministry said.

In a statement sent to AFP, Telegram said it “actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud” and removes “millions of pieces of harmful content every day”.

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has drastically restricted press freedom and freedom of speech online.

“WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people,” a spokesperson for Meta-owned WhatsApp told AFP.

More than 100 million people in Russia use WhatsApp for messages and calls, and the platform is concerned that this is an effort to push them onto platforms more vulnerable to government surveillance, according to the spokesperson. — AFP