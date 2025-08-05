LONDON, Aug 5 — High-speed winds disrupted trains and blew over trees in Scotland and northern England where residents were advised against travelling as an “unusually” fierce summer storm hit the UK yesterday.

Gusts in the north of Scotland reached 132 kilometres per hour (82 miles per hour), the fastest ever recorded in August in Scotland.

The second-most serious amber wind warning was in place across almost all of Scotland as officials sought to minimise damage.

“Storm Floris is an unusually strong storm for the time of year,” the UK’s Meteorological Office said in a statement.

The Met Office said it was only the third time an amber wind warning had been issued in August since the system launched in 2011, adding that some gusts in Scotland were “likely” to beat records.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is driving more intense and frequent extreme weather events around the globe, as the planet continues to warm.

Several train operators in northern England and Scotland cancelled services, warning passengers not to make their journeys.

A tree was removed after it fell onto overhead railway wires in Glasgow, causing a fire, according to Network Rail Scotland. Multiple trees were also blown over in the northeastern Scottish region of Aberdeenshire, blocking roads.

Flights were cancelled, especially from Aberdeen airport in the north-east.

In Scotland’s capital, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo marching parade was cancelled and Edinburgh Zoo said it would be closed for the day.

Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of the Royal Family in the north of Scotland, was also closed to visitors on Monday.

About 22,500 homes were without power in the afternoon according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

Storm Floris is the second named storm to hit the UK this year, and the sixth one this storm season, which will run from early September 2024 to late August 2025. — AFP