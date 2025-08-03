RAMALLAH (Palestinian Territories), Aug 3 — The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Sunday that one of its staff members was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli attack on its Khan Yunis headquarters in Gaza.

“One Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society’s headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building’s first floor,” the aid organisation said in a post on X.

A video, which the PRCS said “captures the initial moments” of the attack, shows fires burning in a building, with the floors covered in rubble.

It comes two days after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited a US-backed aid station in Gaza to inspect efforts to get food into the devastated Palestinian territory.

Nearly two years after the war began, UN agencies have warned that time was running out and that Gaza was “on the brink of a full-scale famine”.

Eight staff members from the Red Crescent, six from the Gaza civil defence agency and one employee of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were killed in an attack by Israeli forces in southern Gaza in March, according to the UN humanitarian office OCHA.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the war, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 60,332 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, deemed reliable by the UN. — AFP