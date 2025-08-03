JAKARTA, Aug 3 — A light-sport aircraft crashed in Bogor, West Java province, on Sunday morning, killing one person and seriously injuring another, according to a spokesman for the Indonesian Air Force, Xinhua reported.

The aircraft, operated by the Indonesian Aero Sport Federation, went down in Ciampea area at around 10.00 am local time, shortly after taking off from Atang Sendjaja Airport in Bogor at 9.08 am.

It was piloted by former Indonesian Air Force spokesman Fajar Adriyanto, with civilian Roni Ahmad serving as co-pilot.

Adriyanto died in the crash, while Ahmad sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Indonesian Air Force spokesman I Nyoman Suadnyana said the plane was in airworthy condition before departure, adding that authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. — Bernama-Xinhua