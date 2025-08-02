WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that nobody had asked him to grant clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.

“I’m allowed to do it, but nobody’s asked me to do it. I know nothing about it. I don’t know anything about the case, but I know I have the right to do it,” Trump told Newsmax.

Trump also said he would not pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was convicted in July on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. — Reuters