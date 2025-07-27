MADRID, July 27 — Spanish police have opened an investigation into a 17-year-old student accused of using artificial intelligence to generate and sell deepfake nude images of female classmates.

Authorities launched the probe after 16 girls from an educational institute in the Valencia region reported that manipulated sexual images of them had been circulated online and on social media.

The case began in December when one student filed a complaint, saying that AI-generated photos and a video — showing her “completely naked” — had been posted to a fake social media account created in her name.

According to a police statement, investigators later traced the IP addresses behind the accounts to the suspect’s home, leading to his identification. He is now being investigated for the offence of corruption of minors.

This is not the first time Spanish authorities have uncovered AI-generated explicit content involving minors. In March, the government announced plans to introduce legislation that would criminalise the creation of non-consensual AI-generated sexual imagery.

The proposed law — which Madrid says would be the first of its kind in Europe — has not yet been passed by parliament. — AFP