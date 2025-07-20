HANOI, July 20 — A total of 35 people has been confirmed dead and four remain missing after a cruise ship capsized in Ha Long Bay, northern Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province, local authorities said on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee provided the latest figures, adding that 10 people had been rescued.

The death toll was previously announced as 37 but has been revised down to 35 following verifications.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the ship was carrying 46 passengers and three crew members, all Vietnamese nationals, revising the previously reported total of 53 people on board.

The vessel capsized on Saturday during a sightseeing tour after being suddenly struck by a storm.

Search efforts have been expanded to locate the four missing people. — Bernama-Xinhua