TAIPEI, July 17 — Taipei’s normally busy streets will come to a brief standstill today when air raid sirens send thousands of people into underground shelters in a rehearsal for a Chinese attack.

The annual civilian drill is being held in cities across Taiwan this week, alongside military training, to prepare the self-governed island for a potential Chinese invasion.

While Communist China has never ruled Taiwan, Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

At 1:30 pm sirens will be heard across Taipei, bringing the capital city of 2.5 million people to a halt for half an hour.

Traffic will be required to stop and people will be directed into shelters, including underground car parks and subway stations.

The drills will also involve simulating war-time aid distribution and a mass-casualty event.

Since taking office last year, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has sought to raise public awareness of the threat posed by China.

Of the drills, 25-year-old Oscar Wang said: “I think this is necessary because tensions across the strait are so high right now.” “So it’s important to let us ordinary people become more familiar with evacuation routes,” he told AFP.

‘Reality of modern warfare’

Taiwan is also keen to show the world, especially its key security backer Washington, that it is serious about boosting its defence capability.

Taiwanese regular troops were joined by the largest-ever mobilisation of reservists for the 10-day “Han Kuang” military drills, which end Friday.

Rather than only repelling a Chinese attack on its shores, Taiwanese troops this year have also practised fighting invading forces in city streets.

“It is as much training as acclimating the Taiwanese population to the reality of modern warfare,” said Kitsch Liao of the Atlantic Council, a US think tank.

Heavily armed troops carrying US-provided anti-aircraft Stinger missiles stormed Taipei’s metro system in a night-time exercise.

High-tech mobile missile launchers from the United States also have been positioned around the capital and elsewhere, in full view of the public.

And shoppers in a Taipei supermarket recently became participants in a drill simulating a Chinese missile strike on the city.

“I didn’t know there was going to be a drill,” Yang Shu-ting, 70, told AFP.

“My heart was beating very fast and I was inevitably nervous. I think the point is to let you know where you should hide if something happens.” Troops have also simulated various scenarios including “grey zone harassment”—tactics that fall short of an act of war—and “long-range precision strikes”, defence officials have said.

Several minor collisions involving military vehicles during the exercises highlighted the challenge of manoeuvring through Taiwan’s narrow streets.

Defence expert Chieh Chung said such mishaps were “difficult to avoid” in urban areas.

“In Taiwan, many roads and bridges create significant limitations for armoured vehicles when they move through,” said Chieh, a researcher at the Association of Strategic Foresight in Taipei.

“So this becomes a problem and obstacle for both attacking and defending forces.” — AFP