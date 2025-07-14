BANGKOK, July 14 — A dramatic dawn rescue on the Kok River in the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai ended happily today when a girl clutching a half‑submerged log was plucked from the current by volunteer first‑responders, The Bangkok Post reported.

The Saeng Tham Rescue Foundation said its radio room fielded a police hotline alert at 7.42am reporting a “woman holding onto a log in the middle of the Kok River, behind Country Home village, near Chiang Rai beach”.

Local residents who saw the girl drifting past called emergency services again at 7.55am, spurring a rapid deployment of the long‑tail boat “Saeng Tham 704” and the foundation’s water squad.

Rescuers eased the exhausted survivor onto their boat and ferried her to shore before paramedics bundled her into an ambulance bound for Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital.

The Thai newspaper described the girl as a student, but said her exact age and how she ended up in the river remain unknown, adding that police are investigating the case.

The Saeng Tham Rescue Foundation posted the incident on its Facebook page complete with pictures and explained it did so to raise awareness, share knowledge and highlight the efforts of its volunteer personnel.



