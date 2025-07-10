MANILA, July 11 — Search teams today began scouring a lake south of the Philippine capital Manila for dozens of cockfighters allegedly murdered by rogue police.

Fifteen police officers are under investigation over a spate of mysterious disappearances in 2022 in the country’s huge cockfighting industry.

The case erupted back into the public consciousness last month with the televised appearance of a witness claiming to know where bodies had been submerged in Lake Taal, about two hours south of the capital.

As many as 100 people were murdered over their alleged involvement in match-fixing, killed by police moonlighting for an online cockfight operator, according to witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan who spoke to broadcaster GMA.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla has since said that “multiple witnesses” could identify the location of the missing in the lake, which spans more than 230 square kilometres (89 square miles).

Justice department spokesman Dominic Clavano said Thursday the initial foray by the Philippine Coast Guard and national police was intended to lay the groundwork for future dives, likely at a depth of about 30 metres (98 feet).

“This (investigation) is a step in the right direction... but we will not stop here. This is not our only lead,” he said at a press briefing.

Filipinos from all walks of life wager millions of dollars on matches every week between roosters who fight to the death with razor-sharp metal spurs tied to their legs.

Charlene Lasco, whose missing brother Ricardo was an agent for livestreamed cockfights, said the priority for victims’ families was being able to lay their loved ones to rest.

“We are happy that (the government) is doing their best to locate (the bodies) and solve this case,” she said at the national police headquarters in Manila.

“We are not the only victims here,” she added, citing Patidongan’s claims of 100 victims.

In this photo taken on August 26, 2022, roosters fight during a cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province. — AFP pic

‘We are moving fast’

National Police Chief Nicolas Torre this week said authorities needed to act swiftly on the latest information.

“The typhoon season is coming in,” he told journalists on Tuesday.

“We are moving fast to at least try to locate the bodies. We know that it is very, very challenging.”

The justice minister said Friday he had requested technical assistance from Japan including help with mapping the lake bed, parts of which are as deep as 172 metres.

Japan’s embassy in Manila told AFP it had received the request without providing further details.

But Torre believes the Philippines had the necessary equipment on hand to begin the search.

“We have a very, very robust shipping industry here and in other parts of the Philippines, so we can do it.”

Cockfighting, banned in many other countries, survived coronavirus pandemic restrictions by going online, drawing many more gamblers who use their mobile phones to place wagers.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte banned the livestreaming of cockfights shortly before leaving office in 2022, but it has continued due to lax enforcement. — AFP