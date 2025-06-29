PHUKET, June 29 — A Buddhist monk in Phuket has been arrested after fatally shooting a fellow monk at a temple this morning, allegedly following months of bullying.

Bangkok Post reported that the shooting occurred at around 6am at Wat Khao Rung in Talad Yai, Muang district.

Police said the victim, 36-year-old Phra Niwat, was found dead in a temple bathroom with gunshot wounds to his neck, arm and chest.

Four spent .38 calibre cartridges and a bullet casing were recovered at the scene, according to Pol Lt Jaruwit Juabkwarmsuk of Muang Phuket police station.

The suspected gunman, 47-year-old Phra Jaruek, initially barricaded himself in his room after the shooting but later surrendered. Officers found a loaded .38 revolver and 14 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

In his statement to police, Phra Jaruek claimed that he had endured prolonged bullying by the victim and was provoked again on the morning of the incident.

“He went into the bathroom without locking the door and played something loudly on his phone. It irritated me,” he said.

“So I took the gun from my room, shot him, and reloaded another six rounds.”

Following his arrest, Phra Jaruek was taken before the ecclesiastical district governor and formally defrocked. He is now in custody and faces criminal prosecution.

The temple has yet to comment publicly on the incident.