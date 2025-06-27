BEIJING, June 27 — China’s aviation regulator will from Saturday ban passengers from carrying power banks without Chinese safety certification markings, as well as those recently recalled by manufacturers because of safety concerns.

The move, which applies to anyone boarding a flight in China, follows a series of incidents globally involving lithium battery products, including power banks, overheating on planes.

South Korea said a spare power bank was a possible cause of a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane in January, and in March a Hong Kong Airlines flight from China to Hong Kong was forced to land in China due to a fire in an overhead baggage compartment.

Lithium batteries in devices such as laptops, mobile phones, electronic cigarettes and power banks can produce smoke, fire or extreme heat when manufacturing faults or damage cause them to short circuit. They are a growing concern for aviation safety as passengers carry more battery-powered items on flights.

Last year three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the US Federal Aviation Administration, compared to just under one a week in 2018.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said on Thursday power banks must be clearly marked with “3C” certification, short for China Compulsory Certification, which authorities require for products that could impact health, safety, and environmental protection.

Several leading power bank manufacturers in China including Anker and Romoss have this month recalled batches of battery products due to safety concerns. China’s market regulator has revoked or suspended the 3C certification of several power bank and battery cell manufacturers.

Since the Air Busan incident, airlines globally have been tightening power bank rules. Aviation rules generally say power banks should be carried in cabin baggage, but increasingly airlines are banning their use on board and say they must be kept within view to spot any problems.

China has since 2014 forbidden passengers from charging devices using power banks during flights.

Southwest Airlines at the end of May became the first US airline to say portable charging devices must be visible while in use during flight. — Reuters