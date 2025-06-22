VIENNA, June 22 — The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today said that it had not detected any increase in radiation levels at key nuclear sites in Iran following US air strikes.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran... the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the nuclear watchdog posted on X, just hours after US President Donald Trump said the strikes had “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz. — AFP