HOUSTON, June 15 — An incident at the US Army’s Fort Cavazos in central Texas was being investigated, CBS News said late yesterday, but there was no active shooter and no lockdown.

The broadcaster had earlier reported the base, formerly called Fort Hood, was under lockdown and military officials were responding to reports of a potential active shooter at the facility.

In the later report, CBS said base authorities were investigating an incident at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area involving two people. — Reuters