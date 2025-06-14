HANOI, June 14 — Typhoon Wutip has caused severe flooding in central Vietnam, leaving three people dead, according to Xinhua, citing a Vietnam News Agency report on Saturday.

Two victims died in Trieu Phong district of Quang Tri province during flood prevention efforts, while another was drowned in Hai Lang district, the report said.

In neighbouring Quang Binh province, four people remain missing as search and rescue teams continue to expand operations under improving weather conditions.

Floodwaters have submerged more than 21,000 hectares of rice fields, along with thousands of hectares of vegetables and aquaculture ponds, while tens of thousands of poultry have been killed, according to the report.

Severe flooding also inundated homes, disrupted traffic, and forced evacuations in both lowland and mountainous areas, though river levels are gradually receding. — Bernama-Xinhua