BEIJING, June 14 — China’s national observatory on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Wutip as the first typhoon of the year is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the southern parts of the country, Xinhua reported.

The typhoon, observed at 19.8 degrees north latitude and 108.8 degrees east longitude at 5 am Saturday, is moving northeast at a speed of 20-25 km per hour, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

It is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas from Leizhou City in south China’s Guangdong Province to Beihai City in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region around noon on Saturday. After landfall, the typhoon will weaken in intensity, the meteorological centre said.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue. — Bernama-Xinhua