DENPASAR, June 14 — An Australian man was shot dead and another one was wounded in a shooting at their villa on the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali early Saturday, according to police who were hunting for two suspects.

Local police chief Arif Batubara said in a statement that two men came to the victims’ villa in the popular tourist hub of Badung district just after midnight, stormed inside, and shot the victims.

“We still don’t know the motive of the attack,” Arif said.

The dead victim was Zivan Radmanovic, 32, while the other man, Sanar Ghanim, 34, was seriously wounded and had been taken to hospital, Arif said.

“We are currently investigating the scene to find out the motive of this attack,” he said.

Arif said, according to witnesses including Radmanovic’s wife, the perpetrators who fled the scene after the attack were speaking in English with a thick Australian accent.

“We are currently investigating the case, scouring the scene and looking for more witnesses,” Arif said. — AFP