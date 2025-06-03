CIUDAD VICTORIA (Mexico), June 3 — Three suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Mexican musicians in Tamaulipas state were arrested during a series of raids, officials said on Monday.

The five members of local band Fugitivo had been hired for a weekend performance in the crime-wracked northeastern city of Reynosa, but arrived to find a vacant lot. Their bodies were found several days later after their families reported receiving ransom demands.

Investigators said the musicians had been kidnapped on May 25 while driving to a private event.

Nine alleged cartel members were arrested last week, with authorities announcing another sting on Monday.

“An operation was carried out on three properties” in Reynosa, the public security office said in a statement, adding that the three suspects had been arrested there.

During the operation, weapons, weapons cartridges, cocaine and methamphetamines were also seized, the ministry added.

Tamaulipas is considered one of Mexico’s most dangerous states due to the presence of gang members involved in drug and migrant trafficking, as well as extortion.

Criminal violence has claimed more than 480,000 lives in Mexico since 2006 and left around 120,000 people missing.

Mexican musicians have previously been targeted by criminal groups that pay them to compose and perform songs glorifying the exploits of their leaders. — AFP



