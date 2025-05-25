JAKARTA, May 25 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto praised China’s support for developing nations and its long-standing advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

“To this day, China’s leadership – particularly in defending the rights of the Palestinian people – remains an inspiration to us all,” he said during the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025, held in Central Jakarta on Saturday evening.

The event, hosted by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Indonesia on Saturday for a three-day official visit.

Prabowo also emphasised the strategic importance of Indonesia’s partnership with China, calling the relationship crucial for safeguarding regional peace and stability.

“The relationship between Indonesia and China is highly strategic, deeply important, and greatly promising, with the potential to shape the course of peace and stability throughout our region,” he said.

Prabowo praised China’s ancient civilisation and enduring cultural values, highlighting its emphasis on “the common good, mutual benefit” and its pursuit of peace and harmony.

He acknowledged China’s historical support for global liberation movements, even during its own early stages of development, and expressed admiration for Beijing’s ongoing opposition to oppression, imperialism, colonialism, and apartheid.

In official remarks released by the Presidential Secretariat, Prabowo reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding and advancing progress in bilateral relations.

He called for broader cooperation beyond trade to include education, healthcare, tourism, and scientific research.

“Our relationship should not be confined to economic matters alone. We must deepen our friendship and collaborate across all sectors,” he stressed.

Trade between the two nations now exceeds US$130 billion annually, with China playing a central role in supporting Indonesia’s industrial and technological development, he said. — Bernama