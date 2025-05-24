ISTANBUL, May 24 — France has detected four cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 for the first time, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Four cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 were identified for the first time in France, the broadcaster BFMTV learned from the National Reference Centre in Lyon on Friday.

“There are a number of countries that have reported it. We’ve found a few cases in France-not many-four have been identified, both in hospitals and in the community,” virologist Bruno Lina said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) also told BFMTV that as of April, a few NB.1.8.1 cases had been detected across Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

The NB.1.8.1 variant, now dominant in China and spreading in parts of Asia, has caused a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Although it is not believed to cause more severe illness, officials are advising mask use in crowded places and increasing vaccine and treatment supplies.

Early studies suggest the variant is more transmissible due to stronger binding to human cells, but it does not significantly evade immunity compared to other strains. — Bernama/Anadolu