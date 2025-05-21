TOKYO, May 21 — Japan’s farm minister resigned today after saying he never buys rice because he gets it free, a remark that drew public fury in a country facing soaring food prices.

“Just now I submitted my resignation to Prime Minister (Shigeru) Ishiba,” Taku Eto told reporters at the premier’s office.

Japan’s government has released some of its emergency stockpile of the grain in recent months, with Eto weeks ago lamenting the “hardship” felt by consumers.

But addressing a gathering last weekend, Eto said he had “never bought rice myself because my supporters donate so much to me that I can practically sell”.

Eto’s comment hit a nerve in a nation where the price of the much-loved grain has nearly doubled year-on-year, according to figures published in April.

Factors behind Japan’s rice shortfall include poor harvests due to hot weather in 2023 and panic-buying prompted by a “megaquake” warning last year.

The agriculture minister’s gaffe was criticised as “extremely inappropriate, out of touch and intolerable” by Junya Ogawa, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Eto sought to walk the comment back on Monday, saying that he had exaggerated and incurred the wrath of his wife.

“She told me that she does go buy rice when a stockpile of donated rice runs out,” Eto said, adding “it’s not like our family is living entirely off of rice gifted to us”.

Ishiba reprimanded the farm minister yesterday, giving him “very tough words” but indicating he would be allowed remain on the job, according to Eto.

But today, the farm minister offered his resignation and Ishiba accepted, Eto said. — AFP