JAKARTA, May 20 — Indonesia’s health ministry is closely watching a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, while assuring that the domestic situation remains under control.

The increase comes amid rising public mobility, with many Indonesians travelling abroad for international events, including Lady Gaga’s concert tour, which began on May 18.

Ministry spokesperson Aji Muhawarman said data up to the 19th week of 2025 shows that COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia remains within safe limits.

“Despite global trends, the situation at home is stable. We’re enhancing disease monitoring through sentinel surveillance and screening at points of entry,” he said in a statement.

According to Aji, Singapore has seen a spike in cases, attributed to seasonal patterns, with the dominant JN.1 subvariant not linked to more severe illness.

While Indonesia has not implemented stricter border controls, international entry point surveillance has been strengthened using the SatuSehat Health Pass (SSHP) system.

There are no travel bans, but the ministry advises caution, especially when visiting countries with rising infections.

“Travellers should follow local protocols, stay updated, and postpone non-essential travel if unwell,” he said.

The ministry continues to promote preventive measures such as handwashing, mask use when symptomatic, and seeking care for respiratory symptoms.

COVID-19 booster shots are still recommended for high-risk groups, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

“There’s no cause for panic, but vigilance is essential to keep Indonesia safe,” Aji added. — Bernama



