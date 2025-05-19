ORLY (France), May 19 — An air traffic control breakdown at Paris-Orly airport caused the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights and the aviation aviation authority said the chaos would extend into today.

The breakdown hit on Sunday and has affected thousands of passengers with some already sat in planes at the French capital’s second biggest airport when flights were cancelled.

The control tower breakdown forced the cancellation of about 130 flights in and out of Orly Sunday, officials said.

It had not been resolved by late Sunday and the DGAC French civil aviation authority said it was “asking airlines to reduce their flight schedules by 15 percent” on Monday and warned that “delays are expected”.

“The situation is improving but still requires traffic regulation,” the DGAC said.

The authority blamed an air traffic control “malfunction”. An airport source said there had been a “radar failure”.

Flights to European and North Africa destinations and across France were among those hit. Long queues formed at terminals amid a frenzied rush to find alternative transport.

“We were in the aircraft, all seated and strapped in, ready to go, when they made us disembark and collect our bags ... then began the ordeal,” said Azgal Abichou, a 63-year-old business owner.

“The only option is a 300 euro flight — and there’s only one seat left, but there are two of us and we are not even sure it will take off,” said Romane Penault, a 22-year-old student. “So for now, we’re going home.”

Agnes Zilouri, 46, tried desperately to find a seat for her 86-year-old mother and six year old son in the terminal. The family should have taken a flight to Oujda in Morocco on Sunday evening to go to a funeral.

“The flight is cancelled. Fortunately I am with my mother,” she said.

Last year Orly handled about 33 million passengers, approximately half the number of the main Paris Charles de Gaulle international airport. — AFP