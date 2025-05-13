MECCA, May 13 — Security patrols in Mecca arrested two Indonesian residents for committing fraud by publishing advertisements for fake and misleading Hajj campaigns, promoting counterfeit Nusuk Hajj cards, and violating Hajj regulations.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), they committed the fraud by sheltering 23 visitors holding various types of visit visas in a building in Mecca.

The residents were detained, legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, while those they sheltered were referred to the competent authority to apply the legally prescribed penalties against them. — Bernama-SPA