CHIBA, May 12 — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing an elderly woman to death on a street in Chiba, near Tokyo, the previous day, police said, Kyodo News agency reported.

The junior high school student living in the city has admitted to killing 84-year-old resident Yayoi Takahashi by stabbing her in the back shortly after 5 pm on Sunday, they said, adding they believe he was not acquainted with the victim.

The boy has told investigators he felt like killing someone, and it did not matter who, according to an investigative source.

Takahashi was found on the street in a residential area about 1 kilometre east of JR Tsuga Station on Sunday afternoon and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to the police, a passer-by made an emergency call reporting that an elderly woman was lying unresponsive and bleeding on the street. — Bernama-Kyodo