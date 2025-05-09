MEXICO CITY, May 9 — A stage collapsed at an outdoor concert venue in Mexico City yesterday afternoon, injuring seven people, according to local authorities.

The city’s Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection said the incident occurred when strong gusts of wind caused a metal structure forming part of the stage to collapse.

Emergency response teams gave on-site immediate medical attention and two people were transported to a hospital for further treatment, the secretariat said in a statement.

The stage had been set up for a musical event tied to Mother’s Day celebrations. — Reuters