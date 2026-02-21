KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Twelve police personnel under investigation for allegedly stealing cryptocurrency belonging to a Chinese national have been removed from active duty.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the police are in the process of completing the investigation, including recording statements from relevant individuals, before deciding on further action.

“For the time being, we are not assigning them any active duties. They are placed in office roles to ensure the investigation can be carried out properly and thoroughly,” he told reporters today.

He was met after attending the Seri Negara Foundation Contribution Ceremony and the presentation of Wakalah Zakat by PBLT Sdn Bhd, which was also attended by the Prime Minister’s wife and Bandar Tun Razak MP, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at the Cheras District Police Headquarters.

Mohd Khalid stressed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise and will take firm action against any officer or personnel involved in unlawful activities.

“This action will not stop here, and we will ensure that if there has been a breach of the law or misconduct, we will take action. We will open an investigation paper and proceed with charges as appropriate,” he added.

Last Friday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrest of the 12 police personnel over a robbery case involving the theft of cryptocurrency belonging to a foreign national, reported to have occurred in Kajang earlier this month. — Bernama