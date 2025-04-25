BANGKOK, April 25 — Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was admitted to hospital with a high fever shortly after returning from an official visit to Cambodia, a government spokesperson said Friday.

Paetongtarn travelled to Cambodia this week for a two-day visit, during which she met Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss cross-border cooperation on issues such as online scams and air pollution.

The two leaders also discussed leveraging Asean as a platform to negotiate with US President Donald Trump on trade tariffs.

“After the prime minister returned home, she had a high fever and went to see a doctor. The doctor advised that she be admitted for a thorough check-up,” government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap said in a statement released on Friday morning.

He added that the prime minister’s schedule for Friday would be postponed or delegated to a deputy including planned meeting with e-commerce CEO Chris Feng and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Paetongtarn’s husband Pidok Sooksawas posted an Instagram story showing the Thai leader resting in a hospital bed

“You didn’t listen to anyone. Your body has warned you that you couldn’t take it,” he wrote in the caption.

The Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two neighbours. — AFP