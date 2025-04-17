NEW YORK, April 17 — A US government agency has asked for a criminal probe of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, one of President Donald Trump’s main adversaries, on grounds of alleged mortgage fraud, US media said yesterday.

James drew the wrath of Trump after leading a civil fraud case against him that saw the Republican ordered to pay a multi-million dollar penalty last year.

Trump and allies on the right regularly attacked James during the trial in New York, and he has put revenge against his foes high on the agenda since returning to the White House in January.

US media reported the Federal Housing Finance Agency has asked the Justice Department to investigate James, alleging that she “appeared to have falsified records” related to properties she owns in Virginia and New York to obtain better loan terms.

“Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution,” her office said in a statement.

“She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are,” it added.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi told the Fox News channel that she and her staff were “reviewing” the allegations.

The housing agency did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

“Based on media reports, Ms Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favourable loan terms,” the housing agency wrote in its referral letter, parts of which were carried in US media.

In James’s civil case, Trump was found liable for fraud by conspiring to alter his net worth to get better loan and insurance terms. Trump and his older sons were ordered to pay US$454 million.

The US president has vowed repeatedly to exact vengeance on those he feels wronged him during and following his first 2017-2021 term.

His second term in office has seen FBI and Justice Department staff involved in criminal cases against Trump fired, among other acts of retribution. — AFP