SYDNEY, April 15 — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government has asked Indonesia about a report in defence publication Janes that Russia has requested basing military aircraft in Papua, as the issue dominated Australia’s election campaign on Tuesday.

“We obviously do not want to see Russian influence in our region,” Albanese told reporters.

Janes reported that Jakarta has received an official request from Moscow, seeking permission for Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aircraft to be based at a facility in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua.

The province is about 1,200km north of the Australian city of Darwin, where a US Marines Corp rotational force is based for six months of the year, and Australian air bases are being upgraded to host visiting US bombers.

Australia is “seeking further clarification” with Indonesia about the report, Albanese said, adding Canberra has a good relationship with Jakarta.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has spoken to his Indonesian counterpart who said there would be no Russian air force planes based in Indonesia, according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat said the ministry has not heard of the report.

Indonesia’s defence ministry and military spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, met with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace in Jakarta today, according to a local television report.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said “Indonesia is critical for Australian security” and the two countries had struck a defence cooperation agreement last year, she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said during a campaign stop the report was concerning and he is seeking a briefing from the Australian government on the issue. — Reuters