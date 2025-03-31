WASHINGTON, March 31 — US President Donald Trump has mentioned the name of his predecessor Joe Biden at least 316 times in his 50 days in office, almost always in a negative way, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported, citing an analysis by the New York Times.

Over the period, Trump mentioned the name “Biden” an average of 6.32 times a day. It is one of his most frequently used terms. For example, he said “Biden” more often than “America”, the publication noted.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville suggested that Trump was thus trying to prepare the public for possible economic problems that might arise in the future due to his trade wars.

In turn, Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway believes that Trump is aware of how low Biden’s popularity rating was, so he must constantly “remind everybody what he’s inherited”.

At the same time, in the first year of his presidency, Biden avoided mentioning the name of his predecessor Trump, preferring to call him “the former guy”. — Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti