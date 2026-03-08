KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — An actress and her husband, who were previously detained over a land grant sale scam, are also being investigated in a separate case involving a fake state honour scheme that caused losses of about RM23,000.

Seremban district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim said police received a report on the case on December 18 last year.

“The report concerns a fraud scheme involving the offer of a non-existent Terengganu state honour, which resulted in losses amounting to RM23,120.

“The victim is a man who is also a retired government officer. He was allegedly offered assistance by a local man to obtain a Terengganu state honour carrying the title ‘Datuk’,” he said in a statement today.

Azahar said the victim is believed to have made six payments described as processing fees between January and November 2025, resulting in total losses of RM23,120.

“In this case, two individuals — a man and a woman — have been arrested to assist investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

He advised the public to be cautious and not to easily believe offers of state honours that do not exist, urging people to verify such claims with the relevant authorities before making any payments.

Media reports yesterday said the actress and her husband had their remand extended to facilitate questioning in another fraud case involving a different victim.

Earlier, the actress was arrested at a hideout in a tahfiz religious school in Hulu Langat last Wednesday.

Azahar previously said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 56-year-old businessman, who claimed he had been cheated in a Selangor land grant lot sale, suffering losses of about RM1.5 million.

Earlier, it was also reported that a beauty product entrepreneur had claimed to be a victim of a scam allegedly involving the actress and her husband, with losses reaching hundreds of thousands of ringgit.