KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Four players in the Malaysia League (M-League) are barred from taking part in official matches for 12 months following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the appeal involving seven heritage players.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement today, said the four players are Johor Darul Ta’zim stalwarts Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel, and Kuching City FC player Gabriel Palmero.

“MFL confirms it has received official notification from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) regarding the CAS decision.

“The notification states that the seven players will still serve a 12-month suspension, but it applies only to official matches and not to all football-related activities,” the statement said.

The four players are among seven who were sanctioned by the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) for falsifying naturalisation and eligibility documents to represent the Malaysian national squad.

Last Thursday, CAS partially allowed the appeal by the seven players against Fifa’s sanctions and ruled that the CHF350,000 (about RM1.8 million) fine imposed on FAM was appropriate and proportionate. — Bernama