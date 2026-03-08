KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Voice370, the support group representing the next-of-kin of those on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 urged the Malaysian government to extend its “No Find, No Fee” search agreement and to consider other capable deep-sea exploration companies under the same framework.

In a statement today, the group expressed its gratitude for the government’s decision in January last year to enter into a “No Find, No Fee” agreement with Ocean Infinity (OI) to undertake a renewed search in the southern Indian Ocean

“We were grateful to the Malaysian government for accepting this offer, and to OI for its willingness to undertake such an arduous mission without certainty of reward,” the statement said.

The statement said that, according to a search update provided to the Malaysian next-of-kin, the Transport Ministry informed families that OI has covered approximately 7,571 square kilometres (sq km) of its planned core search area under the current contract.

“A further 7.500 sq km surveyed prior to the formal signing of the contract. No significant discoveries were made before the vessel had to redeploy for other work,” the statement said.

Voice370 said that although the contract runs until this June, it appears unlikely that OI will be able to return soon to complete the remaining search areas due to the approaching winter months and deteriorating sea conditions.

“This is a “No Find, No Fee” search. The government pays nothing unless the aircraft is found. Any request by OI to extend the search contract should therefore be granted without hesitation.

“A simple addendum extending the contract period without altering the core terms of the agreement would allow the search to continue without delay,” it said.

The group said it remains grateful to all who contributed expertise, time as well as resources to solve the mystery and deeply appreciates the outreach to families and the world, and will always be indebted to those who worked tirelessly in the search.

“Above all, we remember the 239 passengers and crew of MH370, whose absence continues to be felt every single day by the families and loved ones they left behind,” it said, adding that they will never give up the fight for answers.

The group also paid their tribute to Jacquita Gonzales, a dedicated member of Voice370 who passed away last April, describing her as a tireless advocate whose commitment to the search would never be forgotten.

Flight MH370 disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries. — Bernama