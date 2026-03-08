KOTA KINABALU, March 8 — The state government will not tolerate illegal cigarette sellers operating in areas under local authorities across Sabah, particularly those who behave aggressively or like gangsters.

State Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Fairuz Renddan said strict action would be taken to eradicate such activities and ensure they do not continue in any local council area.

“We will crack down, remove them all, and will not allow such gangster elements to set foot and sell their cigarettes that are clearly illegal in any local authority areas — not only in Sandakan, but throughout the state,” he said in a statement.

Fairuz said a recent incident in Sandakan was unacceptable, adding that the ministry would begin taking stronger enforcement measures to prevent such groups from continuing their illegal cigarette sales.

The statement follows a viral video circulating on TikTok, shared by the account ‘Sandakan Viral Kini’, which allegedly showed an enforcement officer injured after being assaulted by a group of men behaving aggressively.

The incident is believed to have occurred after the officer advised a cigarette seller not to sell cigarettes in the Batu 8 Market area in Sandakan at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

According to Fairuz, offences related to the sale of illegal and smuggled cigarettes fall under the jurisdiction of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

However, he said the ministry would intensify its own efforts to curb such activities within areas under local councils.

“We want to remind all illegal cigarette sellers in local council areas throughout Sabah to stop immediately. Do not act smart or behave like gangsters when officers advise you.

“What you are doing is an offence and you should comply with the warning given. Instead, you acted as if you own the area and even assaulted an officer who was carrying out his duty.

“Do not repeat such incidents again. I remind you, do not attempt to repeat such actions,” he stressed.

Fairuz added that the ministry remains committed to ensuring safety and harmony in all local authority areas, and those who disturb public order will face appropriate action.

“Public spaces should be safe, harmonious and peaceful as people go about their daily routines as long as they do not violate any state or national laws.

“If there are individuals who are selfish, trying to act like heroes, claiming to be the ‘owners’ of an area, and worse still assaulting our officers on duty, we will not turn a blind eye or allow it to happen,” he said. — The Borneo Post